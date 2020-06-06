Here’s a list of the main gear I use (but not all of it). These items not be for everyone, but it’s what I use and it makes what I do better.

Computing

iPad Pro 11″ in the Smart Keyboard Folio or Smart Folio (Moko) with the Apple Pencil

iPhone 11 Pro

Apple Watch Series 4 Sport

AirPods Pro

Mac mini (late 2012), connect via my iPad Pro using Jump Desktop

Read more about my travel bag and charging solutions.

Home Studio and Podcasting

Read more about the home studio setup.

Software

All of my writing is done in Drafts on iOS/iPadOS. If you’re here, you knew this already.

All of my podcasting is recorded and edited using Ferrite Recording Studio on iOS/iPadOS.