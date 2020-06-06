Here’s a list of the main gear I use (but not all of it). These items not be for everyone, but it’s what I use and it makes what I do better.
Computing
- iPad Pro 11″ in the Smart Keyboard Folio or Smart Folio (Moko) with the Apple Pencil
- iPhone 11 Pro
- Apple Watch Series 4 Sport
- AirPods Pro
- Mac mini (late 2012), connect via my iPad Pro using Jump Desktop
Read more about my travel bag and charging solutions.
Home Studio and Podcasting
- Adjustable Height Desk
- Audio-Technica ATR-2100usb microphone on a boom arm in a shock mount
- LG 27″ 4K Monitor on a Vesa mount connected to my iPad Pro 11″ via the HyperDrive USB-C Hub 6-in-1 Adapter, soon to be replaced by the HyperDrive Gen 2
- Magic Trackpad 2 (I use the Magic Mouse 2 for travel)
- Logitech K780 keyboard
Read more about the home studio setup.
Software
All of my writing is done in Drafts on iOS/iPadOS. If you’re here, you knew this already.
All of my podcasting is recorded and edited using Ferrite Recording Studio on iOS/iPadOS.