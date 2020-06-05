Appearances

Podcasts

This is a running list of podcasts that I have appeared on (in no particular order):

A Slab of Glass

Automators

Connected

Episode 189: Nah, Hummus! (Ok, I wasn’t a guest on this one. But it was named for me and there’s a wonderful segment from Federico on Drafts all about my review of Drafts for Macstories, so I’m counting it here. Worth the listen.)

Do By Friday

Tim Nahumck Teaches Max How to Use Drafts This members-only episode was recorded ahead of the main episode as a surprise to Alex and Merlin from Max, and was graciously made free to all. You should listen to the main episode with Alex, Merlin, and Max and special guest Greg Pierce of AgileTortoise, the maker of Drafts.

Pocket Sized Podcast

Writing

MacStories