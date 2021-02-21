Fundamentally Broken

Here’s the entire series, show by show, for your listening pleasure (hosted on Archive.org):
Season 1
- A Wink And A Head Start
- Quandary Of Updates
- Inventing A Need
- A Place To Sit And Stare In Silence
- The Stuff Of Nightmares
- Personal Archeology
- Ensuring A Balanced Life
- I Eat My Feelings
- I Don’t Want To Do This Anymore
- Didn’t We Have Fun Together
- Love Me, Love My Apps
- Put A Towel Down
Season 2
- Someday You’ll Need Me
- A List Is Not Enough
- Control Is An Illusion
- The One Where We Both Almost Died
- Robot
- An Entire Baguette By Myself
- Things Happened
- Rectal Trajectory Efficiency Quotient
- Ride Your Island
- Garbage Island
- I’m Terrified That I Don’t Have My Life Together
- Pickles And Dark Modes
- Great Little Multitool